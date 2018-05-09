Bill Gates to purchase a new home in Hyde Park

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Known as one of the richest men in the world, Microsoft Founder and Philanthropist Bill Gates appears to have purchased a new home in Hyde Park, according to a Chicago Tribune report.

The five-bedroom home located at 5476 S. Ellis Ave. was sold for $1.25 million dollars last Wednesday.

According to the report, the reason Gates purchased the home is unknown but the newspaper stated that Gates and his wife, Melinda, have an 18-year-old son who may be college-bound and might possibly attend the University of Chicago.

Originally built in 1902, the home was extensively rebuilt for Gates, adding a new roof, floors, kitchen, electrical wiring and video surveillance-equipment, among other improvements.

The seller’s agent, Shirley Walker of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Koenig Rubloff, said she does not actually know the identity of the buyer.

As of Herald press time the Gates family has not responded to reports of the home purchase.

