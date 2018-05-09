HPCP prepare to perform “Anton in Show Business”

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

The Hyde Park Community Players (HPCP) are gearing up to perform their spring showing of Jane Martin’s Anton in Show Business, a madcap comedy that pokes fun at the experiences of modern theatre through the unique lens of an all-female cast from May 11 to 13 and 18 to 20 at University Church, 5655 S. University Avenue.

Anton in Show Business features a playful narrative bursting with theatre industry jokes and insider references as the play’s three main characters –three actresses who have come from strikingly diverse backgrounds and levels of success –find themselves searching for life’s greater purpose in a small regional area in San Antonio, Texas.

The thought-provoking play also sheds light into the industry of theatre (at least how Jane Martin perceives it) by offering tidbits of critical commentary on the state of American theatre throughout the performance of the three sisters by introducing themes such as the power of critics within the business of theatre and revealing the realities of a producer’s hand in guiding the actresses to their “success” or “non-success”.

During the play, the fourth wall will come crumbling down as a critic interrupts the show whenever she pleases, materializing in the audience as a hip “bookish” reviewer telling the three actresses on stage what they’re doing wrong and how they can do better.

Winner of the 2001 American Theatre Critics Steinberg New Play Award, the play follows these women “down the rabbit hole” as they pursue their dream of performing Chekov in Texas and pulls you into their series of ups and downs in theatre.

“This is a play about failed dreams, longing, and wanting something you never really achieve,” said Laura MacGregor, who is directing the play. “It’s a love story about theatre, how much the characters in the play love theatre, and how it brings them together to try to pursue their dream of performing and making their audience feel something new.”

This play within a play will be performed by an all-female cast, with women playing the roles of men in a unique twist.

“Eighty percent of roles in theatre are typically for men,” said MacGregor. “We wanted this to be a freeing experience and see more women audition.”

MacGregor also added that the HPCP’s performance of Anton in Show Business also served as a sort of homage to the play itself. “The play celebrates the purity of amateur acting in a way, and doing it because its something you love. That’s what we do here with the Hyde Park Community Players as well.”

Romana Khan, who is performing the character of Holly in the play said that what drew her to the play was the sense of “comradery and sisterhood” in the script. “The play does a good job of pointing to the problems that women face in the world of acting, its worth watching.”

Showtimes and tickets for the play can be found online in the following link: http://hydeparkcommunityplayers.org/. Tickets are $12 in advance and $10 for students and seniors.

