Hyde Park participates in regional “On the Table” discussions

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The South East Chicago Commission (SECC) and other Hyde Park institutions hosted discussions, Tuesday night, as participants in “On the Table,” an event, hosted by The Chicago Community Trust, promoting community improvement discussions in Chicago and the surrounding area.

The SECC hosted a discussion titled “On the Table “Action Changes Things (ACT): A Conversation on Intergenerational Engagement” at Connect Gallery, 1520 E. Harper Court.

Diane Burnham, executive director of the SECC, said it’s the 4th year that SECC, which is a grantee of The Chicago Community Trust, has hosted an “On the Table” event.

Burnham gave a presentation and then moderated the group of about 50 participants ranging from ages 10 to 70 that were divided into five groups for a brainstorming session to discuss community challenges and ideas on how they might be solved.

After the brainstorming session, most residents were interested in what actions they could take as a group or as an individual that would help move their conversation from ideas to impact on the community.

“I really think it’s important to not talk in platitudes of what should happen but to talk about those ideas and put those motions into actions,” said Tracie Hall, director of culture for the Joyce Foundation, on the importance of developing programs that would engage youth.

The group also expressed the importance of having a follow-up conversation with business leaders and advocates for the youth, collaborating with other organizations to address issues such as violence, social programming, outreach, and raising funds for grassroots organizations.

The Jackson Park Advisory Council and The Hyde Park Neighborhood Club also hosted “On the Table” discussions.

Louise McCurry, chairwoman of the Jackson Park Advisory Council, said the park’s “On the Table” discussion, which was held at the Jackson Park Fieldhouse, 6401 S, Stony Island Ave., focused on teaching area residents how to improve the parks in their neighborhoods.

Lakeisha Hamilton, a youth community leader in Hyde Park, said the “On the Table” discussion at the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club, 5480 S. Kenwood Ave., was for teens and focused on the importance of youth engagement and activity in Hyde Park for the 4th on 53rd Parade and Picnic and Halloween festivities for the Fall 2018.

