Preschool enrollment open

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

Applications for preschool programs are open through Chicago Early Learning.

Requirements for registration are that students be 3 or 4 years old before Sept. 1 and reside in Chicago. Some programs may be free, though others may require a small co-pay. Some households may be asked to pay on a small sliding scale, depending on income and size, but children living in a temporary living situation or who receive special education services are exempt.

Enrollment at a Chicago Public Schools (CPS) preschool program does not guarantee kindergarten enrollment at the elementary school. Preschool programs at community-based sites may be privately owned and operated. All preschool programs pass state and federal standards set by evidence-based curricula and assessments.

Local CPS preschool programs are at Reavis, 834 E. 50th St. (full- and half-day programs during the school year); Kosminski, 936 E. 54th St. (half-day during the school year); Ray, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave. (half-day during the school year) and Bret Harte, 1556 E. 56th St. (half-day during the school year) elementary schools.

Preschool programs at local community-based sites, both offering full- and half-day programs year-round and during the school year, are at the Chicago Childcare Society–Hyde Park, 5467 S. University Ave., and the Cuddle Care Academy, 4800 S. Lake Park Ave.

Applications are available until May 21 online at chicagoearlylearning.org or at a Family Resource Center, the nearest to Hyde Park–Kenwood being Coleman Elementary School, 4655 S. Dearborn St., open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Applicants must have proof of the student’s age, household income and address. Those needing assistance can call the Chicago Early Learning hotline at (312) 229-1690.

Applicants may apply to any preschool program, but a Chicago Early Learning spokeswoman said that most enroll at what would be their neighborhood schools. She also said the admissions process prioritizes students from low-income backgrounds.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com