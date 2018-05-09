May 9, 2018 Week In Photos Bernard Johnson makes his move against Al Springer while Mike Traylor (center partially seen) watches, Saturday afternoon, during a game of chess in Washington Park. – Spencer Bibbs Lindsey Stricter (left) and her daughter Layla, 6, work on clay art projects, last Saturday, at the Smart Museum, 5550 S. Greenwood Ave. – Owen M. Lawson III Floral and Flock Shop Owner Jennifer Gist (right) and model Brianne Espinoza discuss garments available for sale at the store, 1368 1/2 E. 53rd St., last Thursday evening. – Owen M. Lawson III Audiologist at the University of Chicago Hospital Vienet Romero spoke about new hearing aid technology and various services provided to people with hearing loss, Saturday afternoon, at the Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave. This program was sponsored by the Older Women’s League, Chicago Hyde Park Village and the University of Chicago Medicine SHARE Network. – Spencer Bibbs Artist Candace Hunter (right) speaks about her installation “Loss/Scape: The Landscape of Loss III” with Pemon Rami (center) and Alita Tucker (left) during an open house for the Hyde Park Art Center’s (HPAC’s) exhibition “Fugitive Narratives” at the HPAC, last Sunday. “Fugitive Narratives” will remain on view in the Kanter McCormick Gallery of the HPAC, 5020 S. Cornell Ave., through Aug. 5. – Marc Monaghan A crowd turns out to view artist Anna Kunz’s installation “Color Cast,” during an open house for the installation and other exhibits at the Hyde Park Art Center (HPAC), 5020 S. Cornell Ave., last Sunday. “Color Cast” will remain on view in Gallery 1 of the HPAC through June 24. – Marc Monaghan William H. Ray School Kindergarten student Olivia Jefferson gets some help marbling paper using the Turkish Ebru technique from Ray School parent Betul Bilgin, during International Night at the school, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave., last Wednesday. – Marc Monaghan William H. Ray School Kindergarten student Olivia Jefferson lifts a piece of marbled paper she had just made using the Turkish Ebru technique as Ray School parent Betul Bilgin looks on during International Night at the school, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave., last Wednesday. – Marc Monaghan William H. Ray School Kindergarten parent Silvia Arbelaez-Ellis points to an image of a notable Colombian displayed on the Colombia table during International Night at Ray School, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave., last Wednesday. – Marc Monaghan University of Chicago graduate students and their spouses who attend Holy Trinity Church, which is housed in William H. Ray Elementary School, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave., serve traditional dishes of many countries during International Night at the school, last Wednesday. – Marc Monaghan William H. Ray School parent Marcy Sagna (left) and her friend Fatima Tham play traditional Senegalese instruments during International Night at the school, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave., last Wednesday. – Marc Monaghan Yoga Instructor Nubia Henderson (center) demonstrates basic Yoga poses for kids, last Saturday, during Family Day at University of Chicago’s Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60st. – Owen M. Lawson III