Chicago Park District and Lincoln Park Zoo to host “Family Nature Play Days” at Cornell Park

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Chicago Park District in collaboration with Lincoln Park Zoo will host “Family Nature Play Days” at Cornell Park, 5473 S. Cornell Ave., on May 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Hyde Park.

During the event, children will be able to play with natural items such as stumps and seeds, brush up on their bird watching or nature hiking skills or venture out on a family scavenger hunt throughout the park.

Family and children of all ages are welcome.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information email learning@lpzoo.org or call 312-742-2056.

j.phillips@hpherald.com