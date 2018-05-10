Kenwood Academy students need more votes to win the 2018 People’s Choice Awards

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

Herald Intern

Four Kenwood Academy High School students have made it to the final round in the 2018 People’s Choice Awards. The group of students, who created a video about the opioid addiction epidemic, need more votes in order to win the national competition.

Hundreds of teenagers submitted their entries to a nationwide video challenge sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Operation Prevention program about the dangers of the opioid crisis in the U.S. Kenwood seniors Garret Miller, Ayanna Fourte, Robert L. Smith, and ZaQuan Muhammad created a one-minute Public Service Announcement turned music sequence titled “Don’t Do It” to educate youth about the risks related to opioids and why they shouldn’t give into the highly addictive substances.

“We want our peers to realize that opioids are deadly when they are misused. We want teens to know how to be strong minded and not fall victim to peer pressure,” said Miller in his submission letter to the contest. “People should vote for our video because the youth are very influenced by music and media, and our music video sends a positive message. Our video grabs the attention of youth and leaves them with more awareness of the opioid epidemic.”

The deadline is May 15 to cast a vote for the People’s Choice favorite. Several prizes will be awarded to the finalists, including a $10,000 scholarship for the overall winner.

The challenge is an extension of Operation Prevention, a nationwide program sponsored by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the DEA Educational Foundation and Discovery Foundation that help educate students K-12 about the science behind addiction and other substances that affect the health of the body.

The Operation Prevention-Video Challenge was created by the DEA in response to the epidemic levels that prescription opioid misuse has reached in the United States, with a shocking increase in overdoses and deaths related to these highly-addictive substances over the last few years.

To vote for “Don’t Do It” visit: https://www.operationprevention.com/vote.

