WHPK to host annual Summer Breeze concert

WHPK 88.5, the University of Chicago’s community radio station, will host its annual Summer Breeze concert this Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Grand Ballroom, 6351 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

The event, known as their biggest show of the year, will feature jazz, blues, rock and spoken word artists including Ken Allison and The Twist Blues Band, Dee Robinson “The High Priestess of Love,” Scarlett Parks, Barry Fontenot Band with Special Guest Julia Sky, and the Health & Beauty band.

For more information on WHPK’s Summer Breeze Concert, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1492938614167607/.

