CDOT to close northbound Lake Shore Drive ramp tonight due to construction of 41st Street Bridge

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) will close the northbound Lake Shore Drive ramp tonight due to construction of the new 41st Street Pedestrian and Bike Bridge.

According to CDOT, the ramp will be closed from Friday through Saturday from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. as construction workers transport and install major steel beams on the bridge’s new infrastructure.

As a result, northbound traffic will be detoured overnight as motorist are encouraged by CDOT to reroute on 47th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue to 39th Street for detours going northbound.

Also on Saturday night, traffic for both north and southbound lanes will be detoured beginning at 9 p.m. and will reopen on Sunday at 7 a.m. barring weather or other delays.

A full closure of Lake Shore Drive will take place this Sunday night from 8 p.m. until Monday morning at 5 a.m.

Motorists traveling north will be detoured to travel west on 47th Street, north on Cottage Grove Avenue, east on Oakwood Boulevard and back to Lake Shore Drive.

Traffic impacts on Lake Shore Drive are expected to be minimal during construction. The project is expected to be complete in late 2018.

For more information contact the city’s 24-Hour service and information line at 311 or CDOT at 312-744-3600.

j.phillips@hpherald.com