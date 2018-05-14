Hyde Park Community Players to hold auditions for Shakespeare’s “As You Like It”

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Hyde Park Community Players (HPCP) will hold auditions for its outdoor edition of the William Shakespeare play “As You Like It,” on Saturday afternoon at Augustana Lutheran Church of Hyde Park, 5500 S. Woodlawn Ave.

According to HPCP, there is no need to prepare anything ahead of time

for the audition, which will begin at noon and end at 5 p.m.

For more information visit hydeparkcommunityplayers.org.