Kurt Davis first African American ordained deacon at St. Thomas the Apostle Church

Deacon Kurt Davis a longtime parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 5472 S. Kimbark Ave., made history on Saturday by becoming the first African American ordained deacon to serve at the church.

According to the Catholic faith, ordained deacons can do most things priests can do except for give Mass and hear confession.

“It’s a ground breaker,” said Davis during his ordination ceremony that was held downtown at Holy Name Cathedral. “As the first African American [ordained deacon] we’ve come a long, long way.”

Davis explained during the interview, he believes he is breaking the glass ceiling, for those African Americans who may also have the desire to become ordained deacons.

On Sunday, a thanksgiving Mass was held in Davis’s honor at St. Thomas. After the service, the church also honored Davis with a reception.

