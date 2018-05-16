Kurt Davis first African American ordained deacon at St. Thomas the Apostle Church

Deacon Kurt Davis speaks at St. Thomas the Apostle, 5472 S. Kimbark Ave., last Sunday, the day after his ordination at Holy Name Cathedral by Cardinal Blase J. Cupich of the Archdiocese of Chicago. – Marc Monaghan

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS
Staff Writer

Parishioner Shy Roosevelt receives the cup from Deacon Kurt Davis during communion at St. Thomas the Apostle, 5472 S. Kimbark Ave., last Sunday, the day after Davis’s ordination at Holy Name Cathedral by Cardinal Blase J. Cupich of the Archdiocese of Chicago. – Marc Monaghan
Deacon Kurt Davis a longtime parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 5472 S. Kimbark Ave., made history on Saturday by becoming the first African American ordained deacon to serve at the church.

According to the Catholic faith, ordained deacons can do most things priests can do except for give Mass and hear confession.

“It’s a ground breaker,” said Davis during his ordination ceremony that was held downtown at Holy Name Cathedral. “As the first African American [ordained deacon] we’ve come a long, long way.”

Davis explained during the interview, he believes he is breaking the glass ceiling, for those African Americans who may also have the desire to become ordained deacons.

On Sunday, a thanksgiving Mass was held in Davis’s honor at St. Thomas. After the service, the church also honored Davis with a reception.

Gwendolyn Anderson, a teen altar server and Deacon Kurt Davis make a sign of the cross as Deacon Davis offers a celebratory blessing of the cake in the St. Thomas the Apostle parish hall, 5472 S. Kimbark Ave., last Sunday, during a reception honoring his ordination the previous day at Holy Name Cathedral by Cardinal Blase J. Cupich of the Archdiocese of Chicago. – Marc Monaghan

