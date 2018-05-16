Obama visits South Side to welcome first foundation fellows

By AARON GETTINGER

President Barack Obama is on the South Side today, greeting the inaugural class of Obama Foundation fellows at the Stony Island Arts Bank in South Shore, 6760 S. Stony Island Ave.

The 20 fellows were chosen for their civic innovation, and two of them are from Chicago. Their two-year fellowships are designed to refine their leadership capacities and scale up their work. President and Michelle Obama will meet with the fellows over the course of the program.

“You couldn’t find a more exciting group of young people,” said Obama, welcoming them to the South Side.

