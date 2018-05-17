Ald. King to host community meeting on possibility of adding bike lanes to Drexel Blvd.

Herald Staff Report

Ald. Sophia King (4th) will host a community meeting to discuss the possibility of the installation of bike lanes on Drexel Boulevard between 51st Street and 39th Street this Thursday evening at 6 p.m.

According to the alderman’s office, the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) has been studying the feasibility of the installation of bike lands on Drexel for over a year and has determined it is a suitable candidate for the lanes. The two offices are now seeking community input on the matter.

The location for this meeting has not yet been determined.

For more information call (773) 536-8103.

hpherald@hpherald.com