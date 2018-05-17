Black Owned Chicago to host trolley tours in Hyde Park

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Black Owned Chicago will host “Black Owned Chicago Trolley Tours”, highlighting Black monuments and Black-owned businesses in Hyde Park and other South Side neighborhoods, every Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.-5 p.m. during the month of June.

“After two years of exposing the greatness of Black entrepreneurship in our city, we knew it was time to step it up a notch,” said Tanikia Carpenter, founder of Black Owned Chicago. “Our trolley tours will captivate the history and culture that makes Chicago great.”

According to Carpenter, the tours will start at Michigan Avenue and Adams Street and features visits to historical landmarks including Eden Place Nature Center (the only Black-owned and operated farm and nature center in Chicago), DuSable Museum of African American History, President Barack Obama’s Kenwood home and more.

In addition to the company’s trolley tours, guests will receive a “goodie bag” of samples from Black-owned businesses in Chicago.

Founded in 2016, Black Owned Chicago is a resource for citizens and tourists alike who crave culture in the city of Chicago.

For more information email Emery M. Jackson at info@blackownedchicago.com.

