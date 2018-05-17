Dept. of Water Management unsure when Downtown 53rd St. repaving will happen

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The Chicago Department of Water Management (DWM) is responsible for the ongoing work on 53rd Street, currently stripped of its pavement, through Downtown Hyde Park

“We are repaving 53rd Street, and we are repaving from Woodlawn to Dorchester Avenue,” said Gary Litherland, the DWM Director of Public Affairs. He said that 1,068 feet of eight-inch water main had been replaced last winter but now was the earliest that DWM could repave the street.

Litherland said DWM is unsure when the repaving will be done but that work crews have re-milled the stripped pavement, which will be put in place with new asphalt.

Other DWM water main replacements requiring street surface stripping and repaving scheduled for this summer will take place on Blackstone Avenue from 53rd to 55th streets, Harper Avenue from 53rd to 55th streets, 55th Street from Cornell to Harper avenues, 54th Place from Dorchester to Lake Park avenues, and 54th Street from Dorchester to Harper avenues, according to Litherland.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com