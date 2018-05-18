4th Ward Job Fair

Herald Staff Report

Ald. Sophia King (4th), the Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership, IBEW 134 and the Centers for New Horizons will host a 4th Ward Spring Job Fair, May 30, from 10 a.m.—2 p.m.

The fair will feature over 30 companies and agencies that are interested in hiring qualified candidates. According to the alderman’s office, in the past, some companies have hired candidates right on the spot. Resume and business attire are required.

To prepare candidates for the fair, the alderman’s office will be offering free preparation workshops. They will take place: May 29 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. at the King Center, 4313 S. Cottage Grove Ave. and between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. the same day at Oakwood Shores, 3825 S. Vincennes, Ave.

