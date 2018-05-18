Hyde Park Youth Symphony to close season with last 2018 Spring Concert

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

Herald Intern

The Hyde Park Youth Symphony will be closing their season with a Spring Concert on May 24 and is inviting the Hyde Park community to come experience the event.

The family friendly concert will be held in the auditorium of the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St. at 7 p.m.

Performers include the String Orchestra and the Preparatory Strings conducted by Daryl Silberman, and the Youth Symphony conducted by Matthew Sheppard, which will be presenting the following musical selections: Capitol Suite by Peter Warlock; Symphony No. 25 in G minor by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; Pax by Catherine McMichael; Viva la Vida by Guy Berryman, and Fiddle Medley.

The concert is free, but donations are welcomed. For more information contact the Symphony’s Executive Director Dileep Gangolli at ed@thehys.org.

Additionally, the HPYS is hosting free auditions for the 2018-19 season that will be held on June 7 and June 9. To register online visit: www.thehpys.org , call 312-525-9642, or email: office@thehpys.org.

