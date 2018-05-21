Bike Shop Art Show opens Wednesday at Woodlawn’s Experimental Station

By AARON GETTINGER

The opening reception for Bike Shop Art Show, the second annual exhibition of projects made by youth from the Blackstone Bicycle Works, is scheduled for this Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Experimental Station, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave.

Specific youth-made projects include “helmets of the future” and an “exploded” cardboard bike shop installation. Featured collaboratively made guest artists’ works include bike-printed backdrops by mixed-media artist Faheem Majeed, panoramic photographs taken from bicycles made by interdisciplinary New York City artist LoVid, photographs of bike shops by David Johnson and sculptures and drawings made by painter Dorian Sylvain and her students at the Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave.

Live performances will include spoken word by Blackstone Bicycle Works alumna Adarah and Nuff Sed and an electronics and conch shell act by Blackstone Bicycle Works youth and Pastel Fractal, a project of Alexander DeGraaf, a University of Illinois at Chicago, MFA student.

Blackstone Bicycle Works is a full-service bike shop at the Experimental Station that teaches youth aged 8 to 18 business literacy, mechanical and job skills. Experimental Station is a South Side nonprofit that promotes educational and cultural programs, small business development and community initiatives.

The exhibition will be catered. To view the exhibition after the opening, contact Matthew Searle at matthew@experimentalstation.org.

