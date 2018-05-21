Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce to host 53rd Street Summer Dinner Crawl in June

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce will host its 53rd Street Summer Dinner Crawl, on June 19, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event will feature 20 restaurants on 53rd street.

New restaurants that will join the Crawl this year include Eto’o restaurant, Sinju Sushi restaurant and Jolly Pumpkin.

Tickets for the Dinner Crawl event are $30 dollars. Those interested in the event are encouraged by the Chamber to pick up their Dining Passports at the Dinner Crawl check-in tent, 1420 E. 53rd St., in front of Fifth Third Bank. Tickets are available for purchase now.

For more information visit hydeparkchamberchicago.org.

j.phillips@hpherald.com