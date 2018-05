Herald Staff Report

Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) is using her regularly scheduled monthly ward meeting to host a job fair for positions at the new Sophy Hotel, 1411 E. 53rd St., scheduled to open this summer.

The job fair will begin tonight at 6 p.m. at South Shore Fine Arts High School, 1415 E. 70th St. Attendees will be interviewed on the spot so bring a resume.

