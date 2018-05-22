Hyde Park Historical Society to host Open House

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Hyde Park Historical Society will host an open house on Sunday, May 27, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The open house will take place at the Hyde Park Historical Society (HPHS), 5529 S. Lake Park Ave., and will feature their continuing exhibit, “Hyde Park in 1890, from Raschers Atlas.” Maps from the atlas between 51st and 59th streets and Cottage Grove Avenue and the lakefront will be on display at the exhibit.

Docents of the HPHS will be available on site to talk about historical topics.

Light refreshments will be served.

For more information on the Hyde Park Historical Society’s Open House, visit www.hydeparkhistory.org.

