Catholic Theological Union provides honorary doctorate degrees for honorees at 2018 Graduation Ceremony

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Sister Katarina Schuth (of the Secular Franciscan Order) and Monsignor Arturo Bañuelas will receive honorary doctorate degrees from the Catholic Theological Union (CTU), 5401 S. Cornell Ave., at its 50th commencement 2018 graduation ceremony this Thursday.

Honorary degrees are given annually to individuals whose contributions to the fields of scholarship and service reflect the values of which the Catholic Theological Union is committed.

During the commencement ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. at the K.A.M. Isaiah Israel Congregation synagogue, 1100 E. Hyde Park Blvd., Schuth will receive an honorary degree in theology and Bañuelas will receive and honorary degree in ministry.

Schuth has been an educator for 40 years, with 27 of those years spent at the University of St. Thomas, where she taught classes in Pastoral Ministry, World Religion, and American Religion. She is also known as a world-renowned authority on theological education, as well as religious formation and preparation of Church leaders for ministry, mainly in areas which she’s done extensive research.Schuth has presented her findings on a wide variety of formation topics at every seminary in the United States, as well as to English-speaking rectors and seminary faculty in Europe and India.She served on the CTU’s board of trustees from 1999-2010,” and is a charter member of the Bernardin Center Advisory Board and Cardinal Joseph Bernardin’s Catholic Common Ground Initiative.

Bañuelas is a priest of the Diocese of El Paso, Texas, and serves as pastor of St. Mark Parish. Since his ordination in 1976, his ministry focus has been on border culture and border justice issues. CTU will honor Bañuelas’ legacy as both an educator and theologian of the Catholic Theological Union.

During the graduation ceremony, more than 80 graduates representing 21 countries will receive certificates or master’s level degrees in the areas of Intercultural Studies and Ministry; Justice Ministry; Liturgical Ministry; Pastoral Studies; and Theology. CTU will also confer Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry degrees.

j.phillips@hpherald.com