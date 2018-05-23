May 23, 2018 Week In Photos Kara Sanders (right) and her sons Jonathan (left) Joshua construct a tent similar to those used by people who spend time in the woods, last Saturday afternoon, during Family Day at Cornell Park, 5473 S. Cornell Ave., where families learned about Lincoln Park Zoo animals and outdoor living. – Owen M. Lawson III Julian Leukam (center) look through a magnifying glass to study insects while his parents Allie Bernard (left) and Mike Leukam look on, last Saturday afternoon, during Family Day at Cornell Park, 5473 S. Cornell Ave. – Owen M. Lawson III Lincoln Park Zoo staff member Lauren Podgorski looks on as Mable Jones (far right) checks out an animal skeleton from Lincoln Park Zoo, last Saturday afternoon, during Family Day at Cornell Park, 5473 S. Cornell Ave. – Owen M. Lawson III Ingrid and Margareta Christian check out plants, last Saturday, during the 59th annual Hyde Park Garden Fair, which was held in the courtyard of the Hyde Park Shopping Center on the south west corner of 55th Street and Lake Park Avenue. – Spencer Bibbs Hyde Park Garden Fair volunteer Stephanie Franklin talks about plants with Tiffany and Anette Singletary, last Saturday, during the 59th annual Hyde Park Garden Fair, which was held in the courtyard of the Hyde Park Shopping Center on the south west corner of 55th Street and Lake Park Avenue. – Spencer Bibbs Volunteer Sabine Charles talks with Asim Farojo and Sameen Quadil about flowers, last Saturday, during the 59th annual Hyde Park Garden Fair, which was held in the courtyard of the Hyde Park Shopping Center on the south west corner of 55th Street and Lake Park Avenue. – Spencer Bibbs After School Matters Les Enfants dance ensemble members perform during Hyde Park Academy High School International Baccalaureate (IBP) program’s Half-Cap Celebration, last Friday, which marks the successful completion of a personal project by each of the students in the program at the end of their sophomore year at the school, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave. – Marc Monaghan Keynote speaker Brian E. Sibley addresses Hyde Park Academy High School International Baccalaureate (IBP) program students during the IBP program’s Half-Cap Celebration, last Friday, which marks the successful completion of a personal project by each of the students in the program at the end of their sophomore year at the school, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave. – Marc Monaghan Hyde Park Academy High School principal Antonio Ross (far right) speaks during the school’s International Baccalaureate Program Half- Cap Celebration, last Friday, at the school, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave. – Marc Monaghan President Barack Obama participates in a roundtable discussion with the inaugural class of Obama Foundation Fellows at Stony Island Arts Bank Wednesday evening. –Photo courtesy of The Obama Foundation William H. Ray School parent Anne Renna monitors seventh and eighth grade students as they participate in William H. Ray School’s annual Walk-a-Thon, last Friday. As of press time the school had raised $24,470.40 of its $30,000.00 goal for the event. – Marc Monaghan Fifth and sixth grade students participate in William H. Ray School’s annual Walk-a-Thon, last Friday. As of press time the school had raised $24,470.40 of its $30,000.00 goal for the event. – Marc Monaghan Fifth and sixth grade students participate in William H. Ray School’s annual Walk-a-Thon, last Friday. As of press time the school had raised $24,470.40 of its $30,000.00 goal for the event. – Marc Monaghan