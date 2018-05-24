DuSable Museum to host World War I exhibit on African American soldiers in the month of June

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

The DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Pl., will host a new exhibit entitled, “Clearing a Path for Democracy: Citizen Soldiers of the Fighting Eighth in World War I,” next Friday at 10 a.m.

The exhibit will be curated by historian and guest curator Harold (Hari) Jones. Jones will discuss the importance and influence of the Eighth Infantry of the Illinois National Guard, known as the only regiment in American history to deploy overseas under the command of African American officers.

With a focus on World War I, the exhibition also will cover the history of the 8th Infantry Illinois National Guard (the Fighting Eighth) who fought in both the Spanish American War and World War I from 1895 to 1941.

During the Spanish American War and World War I, the Fighting Eighth of Chicago was noted for its good conduct and noteworthy courage under fire.

Despite the regiment’s sterling record, the story was ignored and suppressed by American military historians in the decades following the war.

However, the DuSable Museum of African American History, utilizing primary sources from its own collection, will bring these accomplishments to light in an exhibition.

For more information visit dusablemuseum.org, or call by phone at 773-947-0600.

