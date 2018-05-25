Global Voices: International House to Host Dr. Carol Anderson for Annual Human Rights Lecture

By SOPHIE DESCH

Global Voices-Metcalf Intern

On Thursday, May 31, International House at the University of Chicago will host the 2018 Robert H. Kirschner, MD, Human Rights Memorial Lecture with Dr. Carol Anderson, the Charles Howard Candler Professor of African American Studies at Emory University, and a 2018-2019 John Guggenheim Fellow in Constitutional Studies. Dr. Anderson will discuss her New York Times best-selling book White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide, written following the shooting and subsequent protests in Ferguson, Missouri.

In her book, Anderson pulls aside the veil of “black rage” that was splashed across the media in the wake of the protests in Ferguson. She explores the dark roots of the volatile events: centuries of silent, but insidious structural violence perpetrated by white policymakers against the black population. In a provocative 2014 Washington Post article, Anderson asserts that white rage is pushback against racial progress. She claims that it goes undetected however, because “white rage” lacks the visibility that events such as the protests in Ferguson possess. Instead, white rage hides quietly within the fabric of civil society. She explains that it “carries an aura of respectability and has access to the courts, police, legislatures and governors, who cast its efforts as noble, though they are actually driven by the most ignoble motivations.” Moreover, this white rage is often missed because, “as a nation we are so focused on the flames that we miss the kindling, we miss the policies that create that moment of conflagration, and white rage is really about those policies.”

Throughout her book and lecture, Anderson delves deeply into several facets of the white rage phenomenon. She traces both its historical origins in reactionary Reconstruction efforts to disenfranchise liberated African American populace, and its infiltration into present politics, including its stranglehold on the Trump presidency. When asked about what she considers to be examples of structural racism in society today, Anderson points to rampant voter suppression and Devos and Mulvaney stripping away various anti-discrimination protection. She remarks, “voter suppression has almost metastasized, to too many states in the United States, where politicians and policymakers are working overtime to figure out how to deny the right to vote to millions of American citizens under the lie of voter fraud.”

She discusses the pernicious effects of white rage and structural racism on both the fundamental rights of the black community and Trump’s own white voting base. Anderson outlines how the Trump campaign mobilized voters with a rhetoric laced with racial resentment, which she describes as “pure, uncut, unadulterated, white supremacy.” While on the surface his promises appeared to channel wealth, power, and resources back to Trump’s Caucasian voting bloc, in reality it deeply damaged their interests. “They thought they were in on the con but, they were actually the mark.” She elaborates, “You can hear the rumblings of it now. You watch Trump and his tariffs lead to the closing of the Harley-Davidson plant in Kansas City, as that plant now moves to Thailand–you’re watching farmers who are in Trump country, now just quivering over what it means to launch a tariff war with China.”

This is not to say that Anderson is completely pessimistic about the future of racial relations in the United States. She sees glimmers of hope in instances of individuals and organizations working to dismantle structural racism and mitigate the effects of white rage. She points toward Hillary Clinton’s three million voter winning margin in the popular election, the attorneys that flocked to airports in the wake of Trump’s “Muslim Ban” to protect the refugees entering the country, and the protests supporting the rights of DACA recipients. “Folks are not rolling over and lying down, accepting this. That’s where the hope is. People are actually imagining what this could be without white rage, how we could actually have a thriving vibrant nation without white rage. That’s where the hope is,” Anderson remarks.

Anderson’s lecture promises to be a unique blend of historical exploration coupled with analysis of current events. She will investigate both the shadowy impacts and origins of structural racism, while at the same time offering glimpses of hope toward a more harmonious and racially equitable future.

The 2018 Robert H. Kirschner, MD, Human Rights Memorial Lecture with Carol Anderson will take place on Thursday, May 31st at 6:00PM in the International House Assembly Hall. Doors will open at 5:30 PM and a reception will follow the lecture. This event is free and open to the public with registration online. Visit the International House website (www.ihouse.uchicago.edu) for more information regarding registration.

The 2018 Robert H. Kirschner, MD, Human Rights Memorial Lecture with Dr. Carol Anderson is presented by the International House Global Voices Program and the Pozen Family Center for Human Rights. For more information about other Global Voices Events and co-sponsorship opportunities, or for persons with disabilities who may require assistance, please contact Mary Beth DeStefano at (773)753-2274 or mdestefa@uchicago.edu.