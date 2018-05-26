DuSable Museum hemorrhaging high profile board members

Herald Staff Report

Several high profile members of the DuSable Museum of African American History’s Board of Trustees resigned from the board Friday, according to a source close to the board.

Renown artist Chance “The Rapper” Bennett, Head of Choose Chicago Kenneth Bennett and Former Executive Vice President of Strategic Affiliations and head of the Urban Health Initiative at the University of Chicago Medical Center Trauma Center Dr. Eric Whitaker have resigned. Chairman of the board Joyce Johnson-Miller, Wilbur Milhouse, Kim McCullough and Michael Gibson have also resigned.

The source declined to comment on why the board members left the museum. Mismanagement of funds has been indicated as a possible reason.

This story is in development. Check back for updates.

