DuSable responds to news of board resignations

Several high profile members of the Board of Trustees of the DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Pl., resigned on Friday.

In a statement to reporters, DuSable Museum spokesman Raymond Ward thanked both departing and remaining trustees for their service. He acknowledged that the Museum is struggling to raise funds.

Renown artist Chance “The Rapper” Bennett; his father Kenneth Bennett, the head of Choose Chicago; and Dr. Eric Whitaker, the former Executive Vice President of Strategic Affiliations and head of the Urban Health Initiative at the University of Chicago Medical Center Trauma Center, have resigned.

Other resignations came from DuSable Board Chairman Joyce Johnson-Miller, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Pacific Gate Capital Management; Board Vice Chairman Kim McCullough, head of Platinum Pubic Strategies, LLC; Wilbur Milhouse, the head of Milhouse Engineering and Construction, Inc., and Michael Gibson.

“That mission—to educate all people through African American history, art and culture—is more important than ever before, and we are in a climate of change and transformation,” said Ward. “We will take this opportunity to continue to build our board, a process that’s already underway, and we’re excited about the changes to come.”

“The DuSable Museum is an iconic institution and the second-ever African American history museum. It was an immense honor to serve on the board the past year, and the only reason I’m leaving is [because] I got too busy and couldn’t make the meetings,” said Chance the Rapper Saturday in a tweet.

Requests for comments from several of the trustees who resigned were unanswered on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

