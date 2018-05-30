CPS to expand pre-K offerings at 3 local schools

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

At the Wednesday meeting of the Hyde Park–Kenwood Community Action Council, Chicago Public Schools (CPS) liaison Syda S. Taylor discussed plans to add pre-kindergarten offerings at three local elementary schools.

● There will be an additional day of pre-kindergarten offered at Kosminski Elementary School, 936 E. 54th St., alongside the existing morning and afternoon half-day program.

● Ray Elementary School, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave., will convert two half-day programs to full-day while still keeping a half-day morning and afternoon program.

● Bret Harte Elementary School, 1556 E. 56th St., will convert one half-day program to full-day and may add another full-day class, depending on whether it can recruit 20 four-year-old students.

Taylor said the programming change is being done as a result of current research showing the benefits of full-day pre-kindergarten, not as a result of specific changes in enrollment or need in Hyde Park.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com