By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

On Sunday, May 27 at 8:27 a.m., a man was found deceased in a vehicle on the 5000 South block of Drexel Avenue, having sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Chicago Police report that the circumstances of the incident are under investigation and that no arrests have been made. Area Central Detectives are investigating.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com