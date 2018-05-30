Hyde Park Jazz Fest lineup announced

By AARON GETTINGER

Saxophonist Ravi Coltrane and pianist Kris Davis are headlining the 12th annual Hyde Park Jazz Festival, scheduled for Sept. 29 and 30. The Christian Sands Trio with Marcus Strickland and the Brandee Younger Trio are also featured performers; vocalist Dee Alexander will sing the music of Terri Collier and drummer Allison Miller will perform her 2010 album “Boom Tic Boom.”

In all, this year’s Festival will include three-dozen free performances and programs on 13 stages across Hyde Park. The Kenwood Academy Jazz Ensemble will perform, and Mike Reed will give the Chicago premier of “The City Was Yellow: The Chicago Suite,” which incorporates arrangements from Windy City jazz composers like Ari Brown, Ed Wilkerson and Fred Anderson.

John “Poppy” Wright’s Pool Party Jam will occur Sunday afternoon, Sept. 30, on the Midway and will include a number of Chicago musicians in a rotating jam style. Pianist Jason Moran will celebrate Willie Pickens and Muhal Richard Abrams, two leading Chicago pianists who died last year, with a Sunday concert at the Logan Center, 915 E. 60th St. (tickets for this special addition are $15).

A co-production of the Hyde Park Jazz Society and lead sponsored by the University of Chicago’s Office of Civic Engagement, the Hyde Park Jazz Festival attracts over 20,000 audience members every year.

