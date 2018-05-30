Jackson Park Hospital to host 39th Annual Gala Dinner Dance Fundraiser

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Jackson Park Hospital, 7531 S. Stony Island Ave., will host its 39th Annual Gala Dinner Dance,June 2, at the Hyatt Regency Chicago Hotel, 151 E. Wacker Drive.

During the event, JPH will honor and recognize several individuals during an award ceremony at the Hyatt, which will include The Leak Family of Leak and Sons Funeral Homes, Dr. Carl C. Bell, a noted psychiatrist honored as Physician of the Year, and Ms. Avis J. Self, honored as L.P.N Employee of the Year, for her outstanding service in patient care.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight, featuring a reception from 6 to 7 p.m., a dinner dance from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., an award ceremony at 8:30 p.m., followed by a silent auction, and live musical performance by “The Gentlemen of Leisure Band.”

The event cost is $300 and all proceeds will go toward the Department of Psychiatry for reconstruction of an inpatient unit and new equipment at Jackson Park Hospital.

With the support of corporations and local businesses, the grand extravaganza will be the hospital’s largest fundraiser of the year.

For more information call 773-947-7526.

j.phillips@hpherald.com