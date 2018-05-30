Jazz in the Courtyard to hold raffle to support its producer

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The Jazz in the Courtyard concert series, held at the Hyde Park Shopping Center at 55th Street and Lake Park Avenue, is produced annually by Carolyn Albritton, a booker for Chicago’s top jazz clubs and restaurants and one of the founders of the Hyde Park Jazz Festival, now in its 12th year.

Last August, Albritton suffered a stroke and is now in financial and physical recovery. This season’s concerts will include raffles of the concerts’ posters and paintings of the performers in order help Albritton purchase a new motorized wheelchair that will provide her with the ability to move around and travel on her own.

Albritton booked four women to perform this season: Lorna Boston on June 1, Denise Thimes on July 6, Bethany Pickens on Aug. 3 and Joan Collaso on Sept. 7. Local artist Raquel Peacher created autographed acrylic canvas paintings and graphic portraits of each performer to be raffled off for $5 per ticket.

The free Jazz in the Courtyard concerts occur on first Fridays during the summer months from noon to 2 p.m.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com