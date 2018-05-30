May 30, 2018 Week In Photos The Chicago Children’s Choir held its spring concert May 21 at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St. – Spencer Bibbs The Chicago Children’s Choir held its spring concert May 21 at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St. – Spencer Bibbs Kenwood Academy High School and Academic Center Advanced Piano Students pose with their teacher Bethany Pickens in Kenwood Academy’s Little Theater, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., as they prepare to perform during a recital, May 22. Students who performed during the recital include (in alphabetical order): Shane Anderson, Timotheus Arrington, Chesnie Boakye, Devin Briggs, Tia Brown, Cassidy Butts, Taylor Clark, Tyson Dowdell, Joaquana Gibson, Nicholas Goodloe, Evan Hu, David Kurylak, Xiaomin Liang, Ken Liu, Omar Olugbala, Nadia Pilcher, Tyler Smith, Kahlil Swoope, James Tan, Santiago Vergara, Jonathan Washington, Ben Welch and Hongkun Zeng. All of the performing students earned medals in Chicago Public School’s March 3 Citywide Piano Solo Festival. – Marc Monaghan Santiago Vergara performs a melody by R. Schumann during a piano recital of Kenwood Academy High School and Academic Center Advanced Piano Students in the school’s Little Theater, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., May 22. All of the performing students earned medals in Chicago Public School’s March 3 Citywide Piano Solo Festival. – Marc Monaghan Cassidy Butts performs Bourree #12 by J.S. Bach during a piano recital of Kenwood Academy High School and Academic Center Advanced Piano Students in the school’s Little Theater, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., May 22. All of the performing students earned medals in Chicago Public School’s March 3 Citywide Piano Solo Festival. – Marc Monaghan Fourth Ward Alderman Sophia King and 42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly are joined by other City Council members and Chicago residents during a press conference in the lobby outside City Council Chambers at which the Alderman announced the introduction of an ordinance to change the name of Balbo Drive to Ida B. Wells Drive. Italo Balbo was an Italian Fascist organizer who became Air Marshall under Benito Mussolini, later he opposed Italian anti-Jewish racial laws and Italy’s alliance with Nazi Germany. Ida B. Wells was an African-American journalist who campaigned against lynching in the 1890s, a founder of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and a long time Chicago resident. She is buried in Oak Woods Cemetery in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. Joy Clendenning, president of the Hyde Park Kenwood Community Conference Schools Committee, Nancy Baum, Camille Hamilton Doyle and Raquel Irvin prepare to enjoy cake, last Thursday, during the Hyde Park Kenwood Community Conference Schools Committee’s ninth Annual Biannual Dinner at Dyett High School, 555 E. 51st St. The committee hosts the dinner each year to thank local teachers, principals, local school council members and parents for their work during the school year. – Owen M. Lawson III