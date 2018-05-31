U. of C. announces honorary degree recipients

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

Five scholars will receive honorary degrees from the University of Chicago at its 531st Convocation on June 9.

Fabiola Gianotti, a physicist who led the 3,000-team effort to find the Higgs boson particle and did earlier research in supersymmetric particles will receive the Doctor of Science degree. She is a member of several European academies of science, a foreign associate of the United States National Academy of Sciences and the author of over 500 publications.

Charles M. Lieber will also receive a Doctor of Science degree for his nanoscience and nanomaterials scholarship, introducing their use in electronics, computing, photonics, biology and medicine; he currently focuses on nanoelectronics in brain science. He has published nearly 400 papers, holds 40 patents, co-edits the journal “Nano Letters” and is a member of several science academies.

Michael C.A. Macdonald studies early Arabian and Near Eastern languages, religions, history and civilizations, studying inscriptions that predate the writing of the Koran, and will receive the Doctor of Humane Letters degree. A member of the British Academy, he is largely responsible for Ancient North Arabian studies being an academic field and remains its leading scholar.

Evolutionary ecologist Robert E. Ricklefs will receive a Doctor of Science degree for his work on the interplay between life-history evolution and macro-evolutionary patterns. His work presaged current research on how ecosystems are the result of local conditions and historical processes together. He is a member of the National Academy of Sciences and a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Linguist William S-Y. Wang will receive a Doctor of Humane Letters degree for both for his multidisciplinary work on language’s evolutionary and biological basis and for his computational linguistics work on language production, computer interface, machine translation and speech synthesis and recognition. He founded and edits the leading “Journal of Chinese Linguistics,” and his work has been published in six languages.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com