University Church screens film detailing effects of mass incarceration

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The Black Lives Matter committee at the University Church of Chicago, 5655 S. University Ave., along with the Interfaith Council Against Racism and the Collegiate Churches of New York will host a free screening of “Milwaukee 53206” this Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

The film’s title refers to the Zip Code in Milwaukee where 62 percent of adult black men are either incarcerated or have served time. It follows three Milwaukeeans and their families: a man imprisoned 21 years for two “party to a crime” robberies where no one was physically harmed, the co-founder of Milwaukee’s Fatherhood Initiative and another released ex-convict who struggles with getting a job. The film also examines the stories of people across the nation, not just in Milwaukee, who are affected by mass incarceration daily.

“With so many families living with the impact of incarceration, it was important to find real stories that allow a rare glimpse into how incarceration impacts family systems and the community at large,” said Director Keith McQuirter. “I look forward to this documentary becoming a part of the national dialogue for change in our criminal justice system, and I hope it will open up the hearts and minds of audiences who may be exposed to this crisis for the first time.”

The event is free and open to the public. The film’s runtime is around 55 minutes.

A panel discussion and audience Q&A will follow the 55 minute screening. Accoridng to the University Church website, Flint Taylor, founding partner of the People’s Law Office, John McClees of the Interfaith Coalition Against Racism, and “several survivors of police torture in Chicago,” will sit on the panel.

Herald Intern Joana Salievska contributed to this article.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com