Bret Harte teacher asks Hyde Park community to help sponsor kids for future field trips

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

Contributing Writer

Bret Harte Elementary School teacher Emily Nothnagel is asking the Hyde Park community to help sponsor some of her students so they can participate in educational field trips next year.

“All of my students are from low-income families and a lot of these students have had to sit out of field trips,” said Nothnagel. “In the past, teachers have paid for them, but I would like all of my students to join us.”

As of Herald press time, community donors have helped pay for two upcoming trips as this semester ends. Next week, students from Bret Harte Elementary School, 1556 E. 56th St., will visit the Shedd Aquarium where they will see the Sharks 4D movie, touch Stingrays and learn about their natural habitat, enjoy the Aquarium’s aquatic show and spend a little time before departing enjoying the city skyline. According to Nothnagel, Interim Principal Charles Bright was kind enough to cover the cost of the bus. Tickets for students were $4, which the community helped to pay.

Students will also get to visit the Museum of Science and Industry on June 8 where they will see a film in the new Dome Theatre (Tornado Alley), will visit a number of nature exhibits, explore the ice exhibit and enjoy some playtime in the museum’s water area. Tickets for students are $10.

As for next year, Nothnagel is hoping to plan an amazing Chicago field trip for the Bret Harte third graders as part of their history class curriculum. “It would be nice for them to know the places we discuss ahead of time,” said Nothnagel. Chicago offers several historic bus tours throughout the year as well as walking tours that teach visitors about the cities intriguing architecture, its past and present.

To make a donation visit: https://www.donorschoose.org/bestclassever?projects=true.

