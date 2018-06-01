Hyde Park Community Art Fair celebrates 50 years

By Joana Salievska

Herald Intern

The Hyde Park Community Art Fair (HPCAF) is celebrating its 50th year this weekend, June 2-3, from 11 a.m. -6 p.m. in Bixler Park, 1372 E. 57th St., The HPCAF features local artists as well as exceptional artists from the Midwest. This year, the HPCAF is celebrating the return of artist Charles Bibbs, a California and Chicago painter, and the 50th showing of paintings by Melvin King.

The fair began in 1967 as an unorganized group of artists, crafters, and vendors who decided to showcase their art in the park during the 57th Street Art Fair Weekend. Later, artist Sophie Wessel, a participant of the 57th Street Art Fair and a member of Artists from Artisans 21, a co-op gallery, began to organize the HPCAF. The fair grew thanks to the dedication and guidance of Dinah Cody and Dorri Ellis. Laura Olszanowski is currently the on-site coordinator who works, with her team, “to ensure all the artists’ needs are met” according to the HPCAF website.

This year’s artists and crafters have leather goods, clothing, pottery, glass, jewelry, and paintings on display. For more information about the fair: call (773)-870-0395, email hydeparkcommunityartfair@gmail.com, or visit the HPCAF website at www.hydeparkcommunityartfair.org.

