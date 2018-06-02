Lab School failed health inspection

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer



The University of Chicago Laboratory Schools, 5835 S. Kimbark Ave., failed a food inspection on May 22, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health. The canvas review found mice droppings scattered under shelves in the dry storage area, in the kitchen’s rear prep area, rear storage area, serving area and inside of cabinets in the self-service area. The report charged the manager to hire exterminators.



Additionally, the report indicated that interiors and exteriors of all cooking equipment, fryers, prep tables, counters and beverage machines needed to be cleaned, as did all floors under equipment, walls and floor drains.



The previous food inspection, which the Lab School passed was on October 6, 2017. Its most-recent failed test occurred on October 21, 2016.

