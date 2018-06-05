Ald. King hosting ward office sticker sale

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

Ald. Sophia King (4th), in conjunction with City Clerk Anna Valencia, is hosting a vehicle sticker sale at her ward office, 435 E. 35th St., on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Purchasers must bring a municipal vehicle sticker courtesy reminder or state vehicle registration card with vehicle plate, make, model and vehicle identification number. Accepted forms of payment are credit card, money orders and checks; cash will not be accepted.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com