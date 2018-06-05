Hyde Park School of Dance celebrates 25 years with a world premiere of “Amira: A Chicago Cinderella Story”

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

The Hyde Park School of Dance (HPSD) is beginning its 25th anniversary season with the world premiere of “Amira: A Chicago Cinderella Story.” August Tye, founding artistic director of the HPSD and director of the new ballet, created the storyline for “Amira” after working with young Syrian refugees.

“I was working with a couple kids who had immigrated to the United States and I saw them trying hard in ballet class,” said Tye. She kept those little girls in mind throughout the creative process. “I kept thinking about how different it must be here and how this climate, this political climate, is so divided and how the girls must be treated completely different by one group of people than by another.”

After working with the girls, Tye went to see a classical “Cinderella” production.

Tye thought, “it needs updating, it needs to be brought into 2018.” She wanted to create a production that could “bring awareness of what people experience when they come from somewhere else.”

She began the adaptation process by listening to the classical score composed by Sergei Prokofiev and found the score translated well into contemporary scenes.

“The opening music is very sad and dreary, so we used that for the immigration scene since part of the story is that the mother cannot accompany Amira to Chicago,” Tye said.

The next section of the score had a “very urban feel and was very busy,” so Tye imagined the dancers could be “people running around with their briefcases on their way to work.”

There were aspects of the original “Cinderella” story that Tye kept. For example, Amira has nothing to wear to masquerade ball she is invited to and “because she is so upset that she has nothing to wear and she really wants to go to the party, she runs to the [Promontory] Point,” where fireflies and magic ensue, fantastically dressing the girl. Eventually, Amira heads off to the ball where she meets her prince.

When Amira runs away at midnight, the prince and his fellow friend search many Chicago neighborhoods to find her. They search Little India, Downtown, Pilsen, Chinatown, Bronzeville, and Hyde Park before finally finding her at the Point.

Some of the story Tye modernized.

“I changed the ugly step sisters to mean girls at school,” said Tye. “It seemed politically incorrect with all the mixed families we have now.”

Although the inspiration from the piece came from the little girls Tye worked with, the Cinderella story is “in an abstract way,” a lot like Tye’s life. Tye moved from a small town to Chicago in the early ‘90s and had to adapt.

“I had never lived in an urban environment before and I had to get used to a lot of different things, like driving here, and the intense atmosphere of the city,” said Tye.

The HPSD ballet students also related to the piece and responded positively to Tye’s idea. “Overall, they’ve really responded well and loved the concept. I want them to be involved too and often ask for their opinions,” said Tye.

Tye worked with seven HPSD faculty members to choreograph the piece. She also worked closely with costume designer, Jacquelyn Sanders, and photographer, Damien Thompson, to create the scenery for each neighborhood.

“There is no way I could do it on my own,” said Tye. “We have an army of volunteers, parents, spending extra time” and a “board of directors who fundraise for scholarships and funds that make it possible for us to even do these new things,” she said.

The performances will be Friday, June 15 at 7p.m.; Saturday, June 16 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, June 17 at 2 p.m. All performances will be at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts located at 915 E. 60th St. Tickets can be purchased online at www.hydeparkdance.org/tickets or by calling (773)-493-8498.

hpherald@hpherald.com

Dancers (left to right): Annesa Dey, Georgia Pauley, Drew Henry, Taylor Morgan in “Amira: A Chicago Cinderella Story.” Photo credit: Chuck Winans.