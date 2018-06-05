Lab School fires Aramark for failed health inspection

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The University of Chicago Laboratory Schools, 5835 S. Kimbark Ave., failed a Chicago Department of Public Health food inspection on May 22, according to public documents, and has fired its food service vendor in response.

The canvas review found mice droppings scattered under shelves in the dry storage area, in the kitchen’s rear prep area, rear storage area, serving area and inside of cabinets in the self-service area. The report charged the manager to hire exterminators. Additionally, the report indicated that interiors and exteriors of all cooking equipment, fryers, prep tables, counters and beverage machines needed to be cleaned, as did all floors under equipment, walls and floor drains.

In response, a University of Chicago spokesman said that the Aramark Corporation has been fired after not telling the administration about the failed report for several days. On May 25, the Lab Schools hired Quest Food Management, which will begin work this August before “a thorough and inclusive selection process” for another vendor in August 2019.

“The Laboratory Schools are committed to delivering a food service program that is consistent with our mission to serve the youngest members of the University of Chicago’s academic community,” said Jeremy Manier in a written statement. “Lab acted swiftly upon learning of the violations last week, immediately ensuring the entire area in scope for such inspections was cleaned,” he said, adding that sanitization and pest control visits are happening on a daily basis.

The previous food inspection, which the Lab School passed was on Oct. 6. Its most-recent failed test occurred on Oct. 21.

Manier said that the administration has invited the health department back to confirm code compliance and has informed the Lab Schools community over the report and subsequent actions.

