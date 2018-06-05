Parks as Contested Spaces talk Wednesday at the Arts Incubator

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

In conjunction with the exhibition Everyday Resistance: The Art of Living in Black Chicago, Meida McNeal, the Chicago Park District’s Arts and Culture Manager, and Anton Seals, Jr., the Lead Steward and Executive Director of Grow Greater Englewood, will have a talk on parks as a contested public space through the racial dimensions of use, access, safety and leisure Wednesday, June 6, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Arts Incubator, 301 E. Garfield Blvd.

Footage of Jackson Park from the E. Hector Coates Collection, courtesy University of Chicago Film Studies Center, and selections from the the Nicholas Osborn, Ellis McClelland and George Reed Sr. collections will be screened alongside at the event. Free tickets are available at www.bit.ly/parksascontestedspaces.

Everyday Resistance is on view at the Arts Incubator through June 6.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com