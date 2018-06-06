June 6, 2018 Week In Photos Twenty Fifth District Illinois State Representative Barbara Flynn Currie makes a purchase from Birgit Kupke-Peyla during the 57th Street Art Fair, last Saturday. – Marc Monaghan Kameron Robinson prepares to make a purchase of soft drinks from Ruth Anders, a former Ray School student and current Whitney Young 7th grade student, at the Ray School booth during the 57th Street Art Fair, last Saturday. Marc Monaghan Wilson Lee, Jr. carves a piece of drift wood found on the banks of the Mississippi River during the 57th Street Art Fair, last Saturday. – Marc Monaghan 57th Street Art Fair attendees enjoy the metal sculpture of Malen Pierson, last Saturday. – Marc Monaghan Imania Detry helps Patricia Walton with a purchase of jewelry from Harry Detry’s booth during the Hyde Park Community Art Fair, last Saturday. – Marc Monaghan Hyde Parker Adam Clement uses his cell phone to view the swatch painting of Jennifer Lashbrook during the 57th Street Art Fair, last Sunday. – Marc Monaghan Hyde Parkers Judith Stein and Lauren Moltz check out the ceramic wear of Carolina Niebres during the 57th Street Art Fair, last Sunday. – Marc Monaghan Mayoral candidate and former head of the Chicago Police Board Lori Lightfoot works the crowd during the 57th Street Art Fair, last Sunday. – Marc Monaghan Keifer and Desiree Fillinger of Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales talk with Dave Latella and Nancy Taylor about their beers during the 5th annual Hyde Park Brew Fest, which was held last Saturday and Sunday. – Spencer Bibbs Greg and Colleen Smith enjoy beer tasting from one of the vendors during the 5th annual Hyde Park Brew Fest, which was held last Saturday and Sunday. – Spencer Bibbs The Crowd enjoys a performance by D. J. Jazzy Jeff during the 5th annual Hyde Park Brew Fest, which was held last Saturday and Sunday. – Spencer Bibbs An admirer takes a cell phone photo of music producer Carolyn Albritton (center), reggae singer Lorna Boston (left) and artist Raquel Peacher (right) during a Jazz in the Courtyard concert in the Hyde Park Shopping Center, 5500 S. Lake Park Ave., last Friday. During intermission of the concert a painting by Peacher was raffled to help Albritton purchase a new motorized wheelchair, which she needs since suffering a stroke late last year. – Marc Monaghan