Artists to discuss joint upcoming Neubauer Collegium exhibition Friday

Slovak, Prague-based video artist Anna Daučíková and Chicago-based Assaf Evron, an Israeli art photographer, will discuss their opening eponymous exhibition, subtitled “For,” at the Neubauer Collegium for Culture and Society, 5701 S. Woodlawn Ave., Friday at 6 p.m.

Taking inspiration from a largely unknown Stalinist-era Ukrainian tile setter and an Israeli muralist, Daučíková and Evron’s works consist of large-scale photo and video instillations reflecting on the end of a 20th century zeitgeist on the interplay of art and architecture.

Additionally, Daučíková is presenting another video piece on the role of gender in the works of Russian literary icons like Tolstoy and Pushkin, and Evron is showing a “quasi-minimalist” set of sculptures on the Collegium’s terrace that echo the exhibition’s architectural themes.

“The exhibition’s subtitle, FOR, pays homage to the propositional nature of these artists’ projects and practices,” said a press release. “Whether they agree to salvage little-known pioneers from certain art-historical oblivion or to re-energize the worn-out utopian aspiration of dissolving art into life and vice versa, Daučíková and Evron both stand ‘for’ something or someone: art, artists.”

Curated by Dieter Roelstraete, the exhibition will run until Sept. 14.

