Hyde Park Historical Society to award three 2018 Chicago Metro History Fair projects this Sunday

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

On Sunday, June 10 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., three 2018 Chicago Metro History Fair projects will be honored by the Hyde Park Historical Society (HPHS), 5529 S. Lake Park Ave., as the best student projects on the history of Hyde Park Township.

The Chicago Metro History Fair is an annual “project-based inquiry program” for 6th-12th graders which works to “spark students’ interest in the study of history, help them build high-level thinking skills, engage them in civic life, and foster their intellectual self-confidence” according to their website.

At the event on Sunday, students will present their projects and a panel of historians will provide commentary. Audience members will have a chance to ask questions after the panelists’ commentary.

Timuel D. Black, Jr., a distinguished oral historian and educator, Jay Mulberry, former HPHS president and Chicago Public School principal, and Warren K. Chapman, Ph.D., a trustee of Chicago History Museum and former chancellor of the University of Illinois at Chicago, will sit on the panel.

The HPHS winners and their projects include:

Sohil Manek, Nicholas Merchant, and Teddy Neer of the University of Chicago Laboratory High School created a documentary entitled “Laughter is the Best Weapon: Dick Gregory’s Hilarious Fight for Civil Rights.”

Tobin Ginschel, Ellory Morrow, and Sarah Rovner of Lincoln Park High School created a website entitled “Harold Washington and the Council Wars.”

And Junhui Jin, also of Lincoln Park High School, wrote a paper entitled “Shakman Decrees” for which he also won the Leon Despres Award for Legal/Political History.

The event is open to the public. Refreshments will be served. To RSVP or for more information, call Kathy Huff at 773-241-7141.

hpherald@hpherald.com