Discussion on ‘South Side Sisterhood’ Thursday at Arts Incubator

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

In conjunction with the “Everyday Resistance: The Art of Living in Black Chicago” exhibition on display until July 6 and the South Side Home Movies Project, “South Side Sisterhood,” a discussion about girlhood, led by three sisters and illustrated with home movies, will be held on Thursday, June 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the Arts Incubator, 301 E. Garfield Blvd.

Miriam, Audrey and Jill Petty will discuss family history and traditions and growing up on the South Side. Moderator Jacqueline Stewart, a professor of film and media studies at the University of Chicago, will guide the conversation, asking questions about how gender and youth culture relate to the documentation of black people and families.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com