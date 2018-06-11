Saturday morning robberies leaves 1 victim stabbed

By AARON GETTINGER

Two armed robbery attempts—one resisted, the other successful—occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 9, and left one victim stabbed, according to the University of Chicago Police Department and the Chicago Police.

At 12:40 a.m., two black men around 17- to 20-years old, one armed with a knife, attempted to rob a victim walking on the sidewalk at 5259 S. Lake Park Ave. The victim said he had no belongings, at which point a suspect stabbed him in the left shoulder. The first offender was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and had dreadlocks, and the other offender had short hair and was wearing a white T-shirt. They fled westbound on East 53rd Street. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center emergency room, 901 E. 58th St., by Chicago Fire Department emergency medical services.

At 2:55 a.m., two black men, around 18 to 23 years old, one armed with a handgun, approached a 20-year-old man walking eastbound on East 54th Street near South Kimbark Avenue from behind and grabbed his left arm. The first offender, who was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, went through the victim’s pockets and took his wallet and iPhone while the shorter, second offender, who was wearing a yellow and black skull cap, a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, held the handgun to the victim’s head. The robber with a handgun got into a nearby Jeep while the other offender fled on foot.

No offenders from either incident are in custody. Chicago Police are investigating both crimes.

