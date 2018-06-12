Jackson Park Advisory Council revises It’s Your Park Day plans

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

In an email, Jackson Park Advisory Council Secretary Gary Ossewaarde announced a revision to the group’s plans for It’s Your Park Day this Saturday, June 16.

At 9 a.m., a tour, “After the White City,” will meet at the La Rabida Children’s Hospital, 6501 S. Promontory Dr. Free parking will be availble. The tour will cover the construction of the South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 S. South Shore Dr., the La Rabida campus and the Jackson and South Shore parks’ golf courses after the 1893 World Columbian Exhibition.

At 11 a.m. volunteers will meet at the playlot at 67th Street and Jeffrey Drive and the south end of the parking lot at 67th Street and Lake Shore Drive for It’s Your Park Day stewardship work.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com