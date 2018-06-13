Bret Harte LSC selects Charles Bright as new principal

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

The Bret Harte Elementary School Local School Council (LSC) has elected Interim Principal Charles Bright as its new principal.

“I look forward to doing the best for the school and the community as my role as principal,” Bright said. “I have a wonderful staff and teachers, and I look forward to seeing our students grow and improve here.”

Bright has served as interim principal at Bret Harte Elementary School, 1556 E. 56th St. since October 2017 and often has expressed the tremendous joy he takes in working with the students, staff, and parents of the school. Before taking on this role, Bright served as resident principal of Bret Harte for three years through the New Leaders Program. During his time as resident principal, Bright worked alongside former Bret Harte Principal Shenethe Parks, who served in the role for 10 years and left to take on a new positon within Chicago Public Schools (CPS).

In 2016, Bright was the Assistant Principal at Mahalia Jackson Elementary School, 917 W. 88th St.

“I have learned a lot in my time at Bret Harte and am excited for what is to come,” Bright said.

