Hyde Park Transitional Housing Project looking for help

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

The Hyde Park Transitional Housing Project (HPTHP) is seeking volunteers and board members.

The organization, which is an all-volunteer organization, is looking for volunteers to join the board in the roles of treasurer, secretary, recruiter and members for the Taste of Hyde Park Committee.

The HPTHP was founded in 2002 and according to the organization’s website, provides “housing and a stable, supportive environment for up to two years for homeless families who are working to improve the skills necessary to live independently.”

HPTHP partners with local congregations, synagogues, businesses, and organizations to secure volunteers and essential financial support. The group was founded through the Interfaith Open Communities and although it is supported by religious organizations, “it is not itself a religious organization and does not discriminate on the basis of religion,” according to its website.

The HPTHP will have its annual meeting, June 18 at the Augustan Lutheran Church, 5500 S. Woodlawn Ave. There will be a potluck dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

Those interested in volunteering or attending the annual meeting can email hpthp@yahoo.com or call Valerie at 309-360-6095.

